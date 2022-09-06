Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation conference gets support from local Parisian clubs to welcome refugees

The Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) held a conference during the Paris World Taekwondo Grand Prix where several local clubs in the Île-de-France region agreed to welcome and support refugees and displaced people.

The conference was arranged as part of the Terrains d’Avenir programme that was launched earlier this year and was the first promotional event for the project.

It seeks to create social inclusion through taekwondo to help the refugees better their lives and is co-funded by the Olympic Refuge Foundation and French Sports Ministry.

Those in attendance discussed key topics ranging from refugees in clubs and child protection to gender equality with a panel of specialists.

The panel consisted Myriam Baerel, the vice-technical director of the French Taekwondo Federation, Jess van Thuyne, a head coach at the Van Thuyne Taekwondo Club, Sébastien Boueilh, President of child violence awareness organisation Colosse aux pieds d'argile, and French Prime Ministry department representative Cecile Mantel.

Sophie Roduit, the manager of the THF, confirmed to insidethegames that numerous clubs handed over their contact details following the conclusion of the conference.

The THF is targeting to have 50 refugees participating in the clubs by the end of the year, with the total currently set at 10.

The Terrains d’Avenir programme was launched earlier this year to help refugees and displaced people ©World Taekwondo

"We had no idea how many clubs were interested by the project," Roduit remarked.

"Fifteen clubs approached us and gave their numbers after the conference so we will start to work with them in the coming weeks.

"If they welcome five [refugees] or a little bit less, we will reach 50."

She added: "Just to give an idea, in France, the average number of members in taekwondo clubs is 50."

The overall goal for the end of the year is to hit 150 total participants, which includes both refugee athletes and coaches, before looking forward to Paris 2024 where the THF hopes to reach 550 participants by the time it arrives.

Currently, the number of participants sits at 80.

World Taekwondo President and THF chair Chungwon Choue explained how important these clubs are to this project succeeding during his opening speech at the conference.

"I would like that this project in Paris to be taken a step further by offering dojang access to refugees," he said.

"Clubs have a key role to play in encouraging social inclusion, creating better communities and forging a legacy for youth.

"We count on you."

The project would not have been possible without the Memorandum of Understanding the THF signed with the city of Paris in 2018.

Chungwon Choue told the conference that the THF is counting on them to creating a legacy ©World Taekwondo

This was the first step to building a project of this nature in the area and it is also one of the Terrains d’Avenir’s six partners working to support young refugees across France through taekwondo.

Roduit highlighted that they needed to start "from scratch" during the first phase but Paris was on hand to provide a free sport hall to launch the scheme.

The THF hopes that the French capital city would be open to doing this again in the future as it bids to ensure the project is a branch of the Paris 2024 legacy.

"We are working a lot on social inclusion," Roduit commented to insidethegames.

"This is the purpose of our foundation.

"We have just hired six refugees to implement this project in Paris.

"It is a challenge for us also but we are very pleased to give them the opportunity to have a job and to learn new skills."