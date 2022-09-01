The Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Belgian Taekwondo Federation and the city of Brussels as they look to birth new projects to empower refugees and displaced people through taekwondo.

A consortium including members from the THF, Belgian Taekwondo Federation and city of Brussels is set to be created as a part of the MoU with a project scheduled to be launched in 2023.

This scheme has the aim of encouraging refugees and displaced persons to take up taekwondo, learn Olympism values and global citizenship, and participate in physical activities.

The long-term goal is to facilitate their social inclusion in the Belgian capital.

The MoU was signed by Brussels Mayor Philippe Close, THF chair and World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue, Belgian Taekwondo Federation President Erik Baerts, and first Deputy Mayor of the city of Brussels Benoit Hellings at a ceremony in Hotel de Ville in Brussels.

"This is a special moment for the THF and for me personally," Choue said.

"For the THF, it is yet another important step in ensuring we reach as many people in need as possible and allow them to benefit from Taekwondo.

The MoU sets out to teach refugees and displaced people taekwondo and the values of Olympism ©Getty Images

"On a personal level it is special for me as I studied here in Belgium and so I am pleased the THF can sign this MoU to celebrate friendship and universality.

"I hope that many refugees and displaced people will benefit from this partnership."

This is the third MoU the THF has signed with European cities after Paris and Rome.

An excess of 100 refugees are currently participating in the French capital.

Brussels Mayor Close is confident a similarly beneficial impact will occur thanks to this accordance.

"With the signing of this agreement, it is a strong signal that the city of Brussels is giving support to refugees through the practice of Taekwondo, but more generally also the values of Olympism and global citizenship," Close commented.

"In concrete terms, we want to offer refugees and displaced persons opportunities and access to the practice of sport in Brussels and contribute to improving their quality of life."