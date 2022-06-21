Paris 2024 refugee hopeful Wael Fawaz Al-Farraj has met with World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue as he prepares for the Asian Championships in South Korea.

Al-Farraj is one of seven taekwondo athletes to have been awarded a scholarship by the International Olympic Committee, with the goal of competing in Paris for the refugee team.

The Syrian missed out on Tokyo 2020 after also receiving a scholarship but boasts a remarkable backstory in taekwondo.

He started in the sport in 2016 at the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) Academy at the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan, when he was just 13 years old.

After a year he became the first athlete to achieve a black belt at the academy, and earlier this year he made history as the first Syrian refugee from Azraq to compete at an international tournament outside of Jordan.

He competed in both the Arab Cup and the Fujairah Open in the United Arab Emirates in February, and is now due to compete again in Korea.

"We are very proud of Wael and all that he has accomplished," said Choue.

"To succeed in taekwondo, you need skill but you also need determination and hard work.

"Wael has this and you can see he has prepared himself very well for these Asian Championships.

"He is an inspiration for other refugees but also for athletes around the world in showing that it is possible to overcome the most difficult challenges.

"We congratulate Wael on being selected for an IOC scholarship and hope that he will be part of the Paris 2024 Refugee Olympic Team."

IOC President Thomas Bach expressed pride at Al-Farraj's performances in Fujairah.

Wael Fawaz Al-Farraj is aiming for the Paris 2024 refugee team ©World Taekwondo

"Taekwondo has changed my life," he said.

"It has given me more strength and confidence.

"My goal now is to become an Olympian and to help other refugees just as I received help.

"My message to other refugees is to never give up.

"Becoming a refugee is not the end of the world.

"In my case, becoming a refugee was a chance, I discovered taekwondo and got to participate in international competitions.

"I am grateful to President Choue and all those who have supported me and allowed me to travel internationally to fulfil my dream."

The THF works to teach taekwondo to refugees and displaced people around the world.

Maher Magableh, a World Taekwondo Council Member, was instrumental in arranging Al-Farraj's journey to Korea.

He organised the Hope and Dream competition, which was held between the THF and the Jordan Taekwondo Federation in Amman.

Two hundred athletes took part.

The Asian Taekwondo Championships are due to take place in Chuncheon between June 24 and 27.