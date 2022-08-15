The Pan American Taekwondo Union (PATU) has penned a Memorandum of Understanding with the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF).

PATU President Juan Manuel López Delgado signed the deal with World Taekwondo counterpart Chungwon Choue, who is also chairman of the THF.

It means the THF will expand its work into the Americas, including an opening project in Tijuana in Mexico.

"Like every project in PATU, we are already working with the THF so that in September we can materialise the efforts we are already making with the whole team," said Lopez.

"I have the firm commitment to bring greater opportunities to all people who are in circumstances of risk, so that through our beloved sport and martial art they can find a path of hope."

The THF works around the world to teach taekwondo to refugees, displaced people and others in need.

Tijuana, on the border with the United States, is home children and young people who face difficulties.

PATU President Juan Manuel Lopez, right, signed the deal with THF chairman Chungwon Choue ©PATU

"Juan Manuel has always been a promoter of great causes and I have no doubt that he will do an exceptional job on behalf of the THF and those who need it most," said Choue.

"Our intention in THF is to provide opportunities and generate help, so that those who are in conditions of extreme need have through taekwondo a way to find a better future."

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Cadet World Championships in Bulgarian capital Sofia.

Others in attendance included Maria Borello, a vice-president of World Taekwondo and PATU, Daegeun Kang, the President of THF Asia, Angelo Cito, the President of THF Italy and PATU secretary Mario Mandel.