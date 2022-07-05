Meetings have been held to discuss the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) projects which are underway in Eswatini.

Richard Barnor, a Board member of the THF, visited the African nation where he met with the country's Sports Minister.

Next Generation, which is running the THF projects in Eswatini, were also represented at the meeting.

The THF, founded by World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue in 2015, works to teach the sport to refugees and other displaced people around the world.

Eswatini is just one country where THF projects are up and running ©THF

Its flagship academy is based at the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan, which is home to Syrians who have fled the conflict in their country, but projects are up and running in a number of other nations including Eswatini.

In April, Choue was re-elected as chairman of the THF following an online meeting.

Barnor was also returned as a member of the Board.