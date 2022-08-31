Refugee taekwondo player Wael Fawaz Al-Farraj has spoken of his admiration for three-time world champion Lee Dae-hoon after competing in the South Korean's home country for the first time.

Al-Farraj, who picked up the sport at the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) Academy at the Azraq refugee camp in Jordan and was the training centre's first athlete to earn a black belt, appeared at the Asian Championships in South Korea earlier this year.

Al-Farraj lost his opening men's under-74 kilograms match versus Japan's Ricardo Suzuki, but was still a winner, leaving Chuncheon with the Good Fighting Spirit Award.

Speaking as part of a profile on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) website, Al-Farraj picked out Lee as his favourite fighter.

"I like watching his games on the internet, but sometimes it’s hard because there’s not enough power to charge my phone [at Azraq]," Al-Farraj said.

As well as three world titles, Lee won Olympic silver and bronze medals at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, respectively.

The 20-year-old also credited taekwondo with giving him "confidence in my life" and enabling him to meet "many people from different countries".

Al-Farraj is one of seven taekwondo athletes to have been awarded a scholarship by the International Olympic Committee, with the goal of competing at Paris 2024 for the Refugee Olympic Team.

At the Asian Championships in Chuncheon, Al-Farraj also met World Taekwondo President and THF chairman Chungwon Choue.

The THF works to teach taekwondo to refugees and displaced people around the world.

The UNHCR is among the organisations the THF collaborates with.

Al-Farraj, who fled Syria in 2014, now trains with Jordan's national team and before the Asian Championships had already made history as the first Syrian refugee from Azraq to compete at an international tournament outside of Jordan.