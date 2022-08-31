International Sambo Federation (FIAS) President Vasily Shestakov has poured praise on the recent World Beach Sambo Championships in Israel.

"It was a very bright and truly spectacular championship, which became a real sports holiday for the residents of the city of Bat Yam and sambo lovers around the world who watched the bouts live," Shestakov said after nine sets of medals were won across two days of competition.

"The extent to which this event turned out to be expected is best evidenced by the interest of the audience.

"There were not enough seats in the stands for all the fans, so hundreds of people watched the competition from outside the arena.

"Beach sambo attracts spectators with a festive atmosphere, entertainment, clear rules and unpredictability.

"The traditional favorites, who take to the mat to participate in sport or combat sambo competitions, lose their clear advantage on the sand."

Russia's name, flag and national symbols have been banned by the FIAS in response to the war in Ukraine, partially following International Olympic Committee guidance, but athletes from the country and Belarus were allowed to compete under the FIAS flag in Bat Yam.

Eleven countries plus FIAS athletes won medals at the World Beach Sambo Championships ©FIAS

The FIAS side won the team event on day two of the World Beach Sambo Championships, while four athletes competing under the FIAS flag won solo gold medals.

Romanians won three gold medals and aside from the FIAS competitors, fighters from 11 countries on four continents won medals.

The Netherlands, Morocco, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the United States, Israel, France, Serbia and Moldova all made an appearance on the medals table.

"At this championship, I liked the performance of the Romanian team, which won gold medals in men's and women's sambo," Shestakov added.

"I would also like to mention the Moroccan athletes, who received three silver medals at once, and the national teams of Israel and The Netherlands, who have noticeably improved their class lately, as evidenced by the uncompromising fights with the participation of their sambists.

"Separately, I want to express my gratitude to the Sambo Federation of Israel, which ensured the holding of the tournament at a high organisational level."