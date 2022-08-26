Bat Yam in Israel is ready to host the World Beach Sambo Championships over the next two days, with competition in eight weight categories.

It follows on from last year's tournament, which was held in Larnaca in Cyprus and was the inaugural edition in beach sambo.

There, the Russian Sambo Federation were dominant, with seven gold medals and two bronzes.

The favourites return again, competing under the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) flag due to the invasion of Ukraine earlier in the year, with the organisation choosing not to outright ban athletes from Russia and Belarus.

This event is to be broadcast on the FIAS website.

The first World Beach Sambo Championships were held in Cyprus last year ©FIAS

Men are able to compete in under-58 kilograms, under-71kg, under-88kg and over-88kg categories, while the women are fighting for gold in the under-50kg, under-59kg, under-72kg and over-72kg.

There is also a team sambo competition.

Other nations worth considering for the medals include Romania, who claimed eight medals including one gold in 2021.

Ukraine, Bulgaria and Israel will all hope to replicate their impressive performances from last year too.