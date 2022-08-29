The International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) is looking for a communications officer for the upcoming 2022-2023 season, covering a nine-month period.

A successful candidate will work in institutional communication and communication to be carried out for the events on the ISMF calendar.

These live events would start with the ISMF World Cup in Vals Thoren in November.

Other World Cup events are scheduled to take place between December 2022 and April 2023 in Pontedilegno-Tonale, Morgins, Arinsal-La Massana, Val Martello, Schladming and Tromsø.

Boí Taüll in Spain is also to hold the ISMF World Championships from February 26 to March 4 2023 and Banská Bystrica to hold the ISMF Masters World Championships from March 31 to April 2.

Seven ISMF World Cup legs and the ISMF World Championships are scheduled to take place during the 2022-2023 season ©Getty Images

This communications officer will have to create an editorial plan for the period of the contract, while creating and sending press releases in English is also a necessity.

Media relations and the creation of editorials to promote ISMF activities are part of the role too.

They are to work closely with the ISMF marketing coordinator, officials and staff members and be available to collaborate with the ISMF office shortly.

Applications must be submitted by September 16, with the contract lasting from October 1 2022 to June 30 2023.