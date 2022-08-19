Paris has been appointed to host the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) Plenary Assembly in 2023.

An application by the French Mountaineering and Climbing Federation to stage the gathering was successful and has been given the green light by the ISMF Council.

October 14 has been set as the date for next year's Plenary Assembly.

Before then, an elective Plenary Assembly is due to be held this year.

Oviedo in Spain is scheduled to stage the meeting on October 15.

A new full-time President is due to be elected in Oviedo following the resignation of Thomas Kähr in November last year.

Ski mountaineering is due to make its Olympic debut at Milan Cortina 2026 ©Getty Images

Kähr said that "unsolvable strategic and operational disagreements" and "personal attacks" led him to resign.

Kähr was originally elected in 2019 and due to be President until 2023.

Regula Meier, who like Kähr is Swiss, is the ISMF President on an interim basis.

Ski mountaineering is on the Olympic programme for the first time at Milan Cortina 2026, with competition to be held in Bormio.

Paris, meanwhile, is the host of the next Summer Olympic Games in 2024.