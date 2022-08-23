The Municipality of Cortina d'Ampezzo is organising a public meeting for citizens to detail work done so far in preparation for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, including the recently-revealed plans for the bobsleigh track.

This is to be held at La Conchiglia di Piazza Dibona, the same place that the Cortina Civic Committee showed the new sliding track blueprints two weeks ago.

Speakers at the event include Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Alessandro Morelli, vice-president of the Veneto Region Elisa De Berti, Mayor of Cortina d'Ampezzo, Gianluca Lorenzi and Milan Cortina 2026 chief executive Luigi Valerio Sant'Andrea.

The meeting will be moderated by Luigi Bacialli, director of Medianordest.

Lorenzi and Cortina d'Ampezzo councillor for sport Giorgio Da Rin previously declined the invitation to participate in the public meeting organised by the Cortina Civic Committee on August 11.

Milan Cortina 2026 was awarded the Winter Olympics in 2019 ©Getty Images

The bobsleigh renovation of the existing Pista Eugenio Monti track in Cortina d'Ampezzo is expected to cost at least €85 million (£72 million/$84 million).

Earlier this month, Cortina d'Ampezzo councillor Roberta de Zanna made an informal offer to Austrian authorities for 1976 Winter Olympics host Innsbruck to hold sliding events.

No official talks have taken place yet.

The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 6 to 22 2026, followed by the Paralympics from March 6 to 15.