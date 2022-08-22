Members of the Italian women’s national biathlon team spent time at the headquarters of Fiocchi Munizioni, a company that produces small caliber cartridges and ammunition in partnership with the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI).

The company and FISI have had a long-standing agreement to support Italian athletes and with the country hosting the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Fiocchi Munizioni gave them a rundown on three of their products - Exacta Winter, Official Winter and TT Winter.

Along with coach Klaus Höllrigl, Lukas Hofer, Lisa Vittozzi, Michela Carrara, Rebecca Passler, Hannah Auchentaller, Beatrice Trabucchi, Irene Lardschneider, Eleonora Faunere and Linda Zingerle visited the offices and the production plants to find out the production cycle of the bullets they shoot during the training and the competition.

"We put a lot of passion into the realization of our products and we really believe in the fruitful collaboration with the Italian Winter Sports Federation, with which we meet every year to make available to athletes an excellent product in quality and reliability," said Daniele Palmieri, Fiocchi chief marketing and commercial officer.

"For an Italian company like ours it is a source of pride to support the Italian national biathlon team in international competitions and the successes achieved in recent years, even in extremely difficult weather conditions, fill us with pride."

The Winter Olympics in 2026 are scheduled to run from February 6 to 22, followed by the Winter Paralympics from March 6 to 15.

Cortina d'Ampezzo has held the Winter Olympics once before, in 1956, while Turin was the last Italian host in 2006.