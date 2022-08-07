The Milan Cortina 2026 Organising Committee's governance structure is to be changed by the Italian Government, with a new Board of Directors set to be installed.

According to Italian news agency ANSA and other reports, the Italian Government will have a new 14-person Board "appointed by decree of the President of the Council of Ministers".

This will come after consultation with Lombardy, Veneto, Trento, Bolzano, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, the locations where the Winter Olympics and Paralympics are to be held.

The reforms have not been implemented yet, and Milan Cortina 2026 told insidethegames that it could not offer official comment on the matter.

After the decree is made official, relevant statutes are expected to be changed within 30 days.

The Organising Committee is to be "administered exclusively by a Board of Directors", per ANSA, consisting of seven members appointed in association with the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) and Italian Paralympic Committee, of which one will become the President.

CONI President Giovanni Malagò is also the current Milan Cortina 2026 President.

Another six are to be appointed by the six regions involved in the Games and a managing director is to be appointed in consultation with the Government.

Vincenzo Novari is currently the chief executive of Milan Cortina 2026, but his position within the Organising Committee has been subject to frequent speculation in the Italian media.

In March, Milan Cortina 2026 strongly denied reports Novari was to leave the role.

Prior to the statute changes for the new Board of Directors coming into force, every function is to be carried out by the managing director.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is expected to sign the decree to allow this change.

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place between February 6 and 22 in 2026, with the Paralympic Games due to follow between March 6 and 15.

Milan Cortina 2026 only signed its first corporate sponsor, Esselunga, last month.