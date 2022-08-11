Russian ice hockey goaltender Ivan Fedotov has learned his preliminary court hearing is scheduled for September 20, after his lawyer appeared in court today for just 17 minutes.

For case preparation and a ruling on the appointment of a hearing, his representative Alexey Ponomarev was told he will have 40 days before proceedings continue.

Fedotov is in north-western Russia for mandatory military service, but has filed a complaint against this through legal routes.

He was recruited for military service in Ukraine and was arrested in Saint Petersburg on suspicion of dodging the draft.

On his way to be registered for drafting, Fedotov fell ill while detained and was taken to hospital.

Fedotov is reportedly in Severodvinsk, near the city of Arkhangelsk.

Ivan Fedotov, crouched, was part of the Russian Olympic Committee team that won silver at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

His legal team filed a complaint with the Vsevolozhsk City Court to try to invalidate the military service.

The goaltender, who was part of the Russian Olympic Committee's team that won silver at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, recently signed a one-year entry level contract with the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers.

It is mandatory to serve for one year in the military in Russia between the ages of 18 and 27.

Russia is continuing to invade Ukraine after entering its borders on February 24 for what it calls a "special military operation".