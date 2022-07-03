Russian goaltender Fedotov now "taken away" from hospital

Russian Olympic ice hockey medallist Ivan Fedotov reportedly hospitalised after being detained by authorities for allegedly shunning military service which would have seen him deployed to Ukraine for the ongoing war, has now been moved.

Fedotov, who won silver with the Russian Olympic Committee team at the Pyeongchang 2018 Games, has left the hospital according to the athlete’s lawyer Alexei Ponomarev.

"He was taken away yesterday from the territory of the hospital," Ponomarev told TASS, the official Russian news agency.

"Where, it is not yet known exactly, we are investigating this situation.

"Tentatively, to Severomorsk, at the place of possible service, but so far we can’t say for sure.

"I don’t have any information on his well-being yet."

Earlier, the Sport-Express newspaper reported that 25-year-old had been detained in St. Petersburg.

According to the Baza telegram channel, the goalkeeper was suspected of evading military service.

Ivan Fedotov, right, was a member of the ROC squad that lost to Finland in the gold medal match at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Ponomarev told TASS earlier that the hockey player became ill at the military enlistment office and was sent to the hospital.

On May 7, the Philadelphia National Hockey League club announced the signing of a one-year contract with the Finnish-born player, whose agreement with CSKA Moscow expired at the end of April.

A video emerged on social media of the goaltender being taken away in an ambulance from the military enlistment office in Russian city St. Petersburg.

Ponomarev said that Fedotov had been "given some kind of injections, which he does not know, he was told that this was prescribed by a doctor", adding: "He doesn’t look good.

"At this moment, we can’t say exactly how things are.

"He was in the hospital, at least in fact, but for some reason was not listed as other patients.

"Neither we nor our parents were allowed to see him.

"Recently, military police officers entered the hospital."

The cancellation of his deal with CSKA Moscow has been linked to a possible breach of Russia’s criminal law because of his military requirements, but this has not been confirmed by authorities.

Ukraine has been under attack from Russian forces for more than four months in what Moscow describes as a "special military operation".

Fedotov was previously a seventh-round draft by the Flyers in 2015 and had spells at Russian clubs Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk, Salavat Yulaev Ufa and Traktor Chelyabinsk before joining CSKA Moscow in 2021.