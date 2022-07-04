Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is reportedly expected to serve in the country’s military after leaving hospital.

According to a source quoted by Russia’s official state news agency TASS, the goaltender is due to be based in a military unit on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Arctic Ocean.

It comes after Alexei Ponomare, lawyer of Fedotov, confirmed that the Olympic silver medallist - who had been detained by authorities for allegedly shunning military service - had left hospital.

"Ivan Fedotov is already in Severomorsk for military service," the source told TASS.

"Presumably, the place of service will be one of the military units located on Novaya Zemlya in the Arctic Ocean."

Fedotov was part of the Russian Olympic Committee team that claimed silver at this year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.

A video emerged on social media of the goaltender being taken away in an ambulance from the military enlistment office in Russian city St. Petersburg.

Ponomarev said that Fedotov had been "given some kind of injections, which he does not know, he was told that this was prescribed by a doctor".

Ivan Fedotov, centre, was part of the Russian Olympic Committee team that lost to Finland in the gold-medal match at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

The Philadelphia Flyers announced in May that Fedotov had signed a one-year entry-level contract.

The cancellation of his deal with CSKA Moscow has been linked to a possible breach of Russia’s criminal law because of his military requirements, but this has not been confirmed by authorities.

Ukraine has been under attack from Russian forces for more than four months in what Moscow describes as a "special military operation".

At least 4,731 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia, with support from Belarus, launched a full-scale invasion on February 24, the United Nations reports, but it believes the true figure is far higher.

Fedotov was part of CSKA Moscow's squad during last season's Kontinental Hockey League, helping the Russian club win the Gagarin Cup.

He was previously a seventh-round draft by the Flyers in 2015 and had spells at Russian clubs Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk, Salavat Yulaev Ufa and Traktor Chelyabinsk before joining CSKA Moscow in 2021.