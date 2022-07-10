Carolina Hurricanes used four of their seven draft picks to select Russian players at the National Hockey League (NHL) Draft in Montreal, despite tensions between Russia, the United States and Canada.

The franchise used the 60th pick, their first of the draft, to choose forward Gleb Trikozov in the second round at Bell Centre.

The following round saw the Hurricanes pick up forward Alexander Perevalov at number 71 as well as defenceman Vladimir Grudinin in the fifth round with the 156th pick.

Fellow defenceman Alexander Pelevin was selected at number 205 in the seventh round.

The Hurricanes also selected defenceman Simon Forsmark of Sweden, forward Cruz Lucius of the US and goaltender Jakub Vondras of Czech Republic.

Concern over the availability of Russian players has remained in the NHL due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Darren Yorke, the assistant general manager of the Hurricanes, rejected their selections came with risk.

"How it worked out is really random," Yorke said.

"We don’t go into any draft and think, ‘Let’s get one country over another.’

Sweden's Simon Forsmark was one of three non-Russian players the Carolina Hurricanes drafted in Montreal ©Getty Images

"We build our list irrespective of whatever passport they have.

2If other organisations thought they’d be risky, we didn’t see it that way."

Travel restrictions between the US and Russia have been imposed in response to the attack on Ukraine and it has caused the NHL to question whether Russian picks will be permitted to enter the country.

Russia has banned American flights in its air space and flights between the countries have been cancelled.

The NHL decided against allowing Russian and Belarusian players to take the Stanley Cup home to their countries - a decision taken before Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche contested the finals.

This was against the tradition of giving every player of the winning team the chance to take home the trophy for a day.

Avalanche defeated Lightning 4-2 in the seven-game series.

Kirill Kaprizov has been accused of purchasing fraudulent military identification to avoid fighting in Ukraine ©Getty Images

Competitors from Russia have reportedly run into trouble for allegedly trying to get back to the US indirectly as well as attempting to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine.

Kirill Kaprizov of Minnesota Wild was denied entry into the US on two occasions, first from Dubai and then from an unspecified Caribbean island, according to Michael Russo from The Athletic.

Kaprizov has since reportedly returned to Russia, where he is accused of buying fraudulent military identification in 2017.

His father has denied the accusations, insisting his son avoided the conflict as a student.

However, Russo reported the student permit expired on June 30.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov was detained for allegedly using fake military identification to avoid being drafted into the Russian military to fight in Ukraine.

Kaprizov was part of the Olympic Athletes from Russia team which won gold at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics while Fedotov achieved silver at Beijing 2022.