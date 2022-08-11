Finland has been awarded hosting rights for the 2024 International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Flag Football World Championship, making it the first time the competition is to be held in the nation.

Lahti is set to hold the event at the Pajulahti Olympic and Paralympic Training Center from August 25 to 30 2024 with 10 men's and women's teams.

IFAF says it will be the first edition to have full continental representation.

"We are delighted to entrust Finland and the American Football Association of Finland (SAJL) with the hosting rights to the 2024 IFAF Flag Football World Championships, which will be the most important edition of the tournament to date as we focus on leveraging the significant momentum and growth opportunities of this youthful, global, highly accessible and inclusive discipline of our sport," said IFAF President Pierre Trochet.

"Finland has consistently proven an outstanding partner for IFAF events.

Finland have never won a men's world medal in flag football, but its women have claimed silver in 2004 and bronze in 2006 ©Getty Images

"The country's innovative vision, youthful spirit and passion for sport - especially women’s sport - are a great match for everything we are trying to achieve with flag football.

"We are proud of all our work and investment to develop a sustainable global competition structure for flag football, of which this tournament will be the pinnacle.

"We offer our thanks to Roope Nornen, President of SAJL, and all his local stakeholders, especially at Pajulahti, for sharing our ambition and commitment to deliver a ground-breaking event befitting the extraordinary trajectory of flag football worldwide."

The announcement was made during the 2022 IFAF Women's World Championship in tackle football, which took place in Vantaa, Finland.

Trochet was there to see the United States defeat Britain in the final.