Group stage matches in the men’s and women’s flag football competition continued at the Birmingham 2022 World Games.

The United States won the opening game on the second day of action at Legion Field, defeating Panama 35-14 in the men’s preliminary round Group B.

After getting their campaign off to a fine start yesterday with a 38-18 victory over France, the US looked in confident mood as they took an early lead.

Johnny Rembert scored the American team’s first point inside the opening five minutes before Panama got within a point at 7-6 with a touchdown from Jofiel Rogers.









Rembert struck again for the US before Panama edged in front for the first time with a score from Ricardo Jesus Quijano.

Trailing 14-13 at the break, the US responded in fine style, scoring 22 unanswered points in the second period.

Quick-fire scores from Darrell Doucette and Bruce Mapp put the US 21-14 in front before the two added further points with 10 minutes to go.

Doucette then put the icing on the cake when he touchdown again as the US made it two wins from two to stay top of Group B, while Panama remain winless after back-to-back defeats.