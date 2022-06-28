IFAF and NFL join forces to promote flag football in Africa prior to World Games

The National Football League (NFL) and International Federation of American Football (IFAF) have partnered to celebrate Olympic Day with a flag football demonstration in Accra prior to the World Games in the United States.

Children aged 12 to 14 from 10 schools in the Ghanaian capital joined NFL players past and present and the Ghana American Football Federation in the event as flag football prepares for its World Games debut at Birmingham 2022, which is scheduled to run from July 7 to 17.

Current NFL stars that took part included Seattle Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu, Houston Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of the Cleveland Browns, and the Indianapolis Colts' Kwity Paye.

The line-up also included ex-NFL players and two-time Superbowl champions Mathias Kiwanuka and Osi Umenyiora.

The NFL and IFAF joined sports organisations globally to promote the theme 'Move For Peace' which is aligned to the International Olympic Committee’s message of 'Together For A Better World'.

"The partnership and integrated approach between the NFL and IFAF have helped to deliver amazing American football events in Ghana that showcase the youth-focused flag football discipline," said IFAF President Pierre Trochet.

The IFAF and NFL event celebrated Olympic Day and promoted the theme 'Move For Peace' which is aligned to the International Olympic Committee’s message of 'Together For A Better World' ©AP Images for NFL

"American football is growing globally and we believe flag will power the next phase of its development in Africa and worldwide as a fast-paced, inclusive, easy to play and watch, format of the sport.

"On the occasion of Olympic Day and looking ahead to flag’s debut at the World Games next month, we are committed to growing the game around the world and engaging the next generation of sports fans."

The flag football day was one of a range of sporting activities, including a local talent identification camp and fan event, during NFL Africa: The Touchdown.

The NFL-organised event lasted a week and was designed to engage the growing American football fanbase and attract new players and fans across the continent.

IFAF and the NFL are promoting flag football to drive forward the sport’s international expansion plans and accelerate global growth.

"Flag football is the cornerstone of the NFL’s youth participation strategy," said Damani Leech, NFL chief operating officer of international.

Several current and former NFL players, including Mathias Kiwanuka, took part in the event in Accra ©Emily Wirtz/NFL

"As we continue to invest in growing our youth fan base in both our domestic and international markets, flag football will increasingly be a focus of growth for the NFL.

"What we have witnessed this week in Africa gives us enormous confidence that American football has huge potential around the world.

"Our relationship with IFAF, particularly through our flag development programmes, will be crucial in realising that potential and introducing a new generation of players and fans to the sport."

There are more than 100 players of African descent, whether that be they are born in the continent or are the first generation born in the United States, playing in the NFL.

The event aimed to highlight the contributions of these athletes and introduce the sport to a new generation of fans.

The World Games is set to have two flag football competitions, one for men and one for women, set to take place at Legion Field from July 10 to 14.