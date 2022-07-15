IFAF sets out road map for development at Congress in Birmingham

The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) has set out a road map for its future development as partnership with the National Football League (NFL) takes a key role.

The governing body announced the changes at its Congress in Birmingham as flag football makes its debut at the World Games in the city.

It was the first Congress to take place under the new leadership of President Pierre Trochet, who was elected in December 2021.

In his address, he confirmed IFAF's move to be headquartered in Paris and its ambitions for the coming year.

"This includes the biggest ever women’s tackle World Championships later this month, the most comprehensive continental flag football cycle ever in 2023 with representation from every continent for the first time in IFAF history, the expansion of IFAF professional staff, and the launch of Vision28 as the focus of a dynamic new direction within the American Football family," read an IFAF statement.

The IFAF Congress took place in Birmingham as flag football makes its debut in the World Games host city ©IFAF

Chief operating officer of international at NFL Damani Leech spoke at the event about the organisation's desire to grow the sport globally in cooperation with IFAF with a focus on flag football and ensuring it is added to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

International Olympic Committee sports director Kit McConnell hailed the progress made by IFAF under Trochet as it commits to strengthen sustainability, equality, diversity, and inclusion.

"American football is the ultimate team sport - and this needs to be translated everywhere," said Trochet, closing the Congress.

"As an offensive lineman, I never touched the ball in 20 years of playing the sport!

"But my role in the team was no less vital.

"Everyone needs to do their job.

"The future looks exciting and our progress is strong, but this is just the first down."