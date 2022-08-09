World Archery has signed a two-year deal with gaming and technology company Refract Technologies to develop and promote a virtual archery game.

A mobile title is in the works, with a low barrier of entry for those interested to encourage mass participation from gamers as well as archers.

An international esports event is to be planned as well, with Refract becoming the esports platform for World Archery until at least 2024.

"World Archery has been exceptionally lucky to find a partner in Refract that is not only passionate about esports but about our sport, too," said World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen.

"We're really excited to be working together on this new virtual chapter for archery.

Refract is set to become the esports platform for World Archery until at least 2024 ©Getty Images

"We can't wait for archers, archery fans and gamers to start playing and we're really looking forward to talking more about the plans we have for the esport of archery."

As part of the partnership, World Archery is to promote esports to the archery community, while Refract will promote physical sport through the game.

A mobile game is expected to have a release date announced soon.

Refract also has a similar partnership with World Taekwondo.