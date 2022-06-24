A proposal from World Archery could see compound events become part of the programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, joining recurve disciplines.

World Archery is requesting an additional indoor archery competition for men, women and mixed teams that would last approximately three days, six fewer than the current archery schedule at the Games.

This would see archers compete over 18 metres indoors for compound in comparison to the 70m outdoor format for recurve.

The organisation said this would lend itself well in the United States, a nation that has a sophisticated indoor archery circuit.

"For nearly 30 years, compound and recurve have been treated equally within the sport of archery, while World Archery has invested considerable resources in developing the discipline at grassroots and elite levels worldwide," said World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen.

"Compound is now an important event, alongside recurve, in many major continental and regional Games as well as the World Games.

"We have seen phenomenal growth in participation and results, particularly from female athletes, and particularly in countries with aspiring sporting legacies like India, Colombia and Mexico.

"The compound bow was born in the United States in the 1960s.

"Millions of people across the Americas, and the world, shoot a compound bow each year.

"With the Games returning to Los Angeles, we see no better opportunity to put compound forward for Olympic inclusion."

Mike Schloesser is the top men's compound player in the world ©Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee will assess the proposal alongside others made by International Federations, before a final decision is made on the Olympic programme.

Compound has featured at the World Archery Championships since 1995 and on the World Cup since it was launched in 2006.

The discipline is also on the programmes for the Asian Games, European Games, Pan American Games, World Games and World University Games.

Colombia's Sara López and The Netherlands' Mike Schloesser are the women's and men's world number ones in compound archery.

Men's, women's and mixed recurve team events were introduced in archery at Tokyo 2020.