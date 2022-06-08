Mario Scarzella has secured a fifth term as President of World Archery Europe, being re-elected for a period until 2026 at the continental body's 18th Congress in Munich.

The 76-year-old claimed that winning the vote of the 37 of the 38 delegates present offered an "understanding and support or the work we are doing".

Scarzella has been a vice-president of World Archery since 2011 and has held the post of President of the Italian Archery Federation since 2001.

World Archery Europe’s Congress also saw the organisation’s vice-president, Hakan Cakiroglu of Turkey, seal re-election with the same amount of votes in favour.

He too won a term until 2026.

Bulgarian Archery Federation President Daniel Pavlov, French Archery Federation President Jean-Michel Cleroy and Germany’s Sabrina Steffens were re-elected as Board members.

Steffens’ and Cleroy’s terms run until 2026 while Pavlov’s is set to expire two years earlier.

It was also decided that Italy’s Alessandra Colasante will remain as secretary general.

Among the governance motions passed at the Congress were the introduction of term limits for permanent committee members, administrative changes to the constitution and the removal of the requirement for a Congress to be staged alongside the European Championships.

Future Congresses can now be held every two years either immediately before or after any European Championships or a Grand Prix.

The European Archery Championships are currently ongoing in Munich and scheduled to end on June 12.