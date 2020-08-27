World Archery and the International Surfing Association (ISA) have become the latest International Federations (IFs) to enter into a partnership with the Global Esports Federation (GEF).

The GEF said that adding to more IFs to its alliance will help it to bridge the gap between esports and sport, as well as reach new audiences.

The International Tennis Federation, World Taekwondo and World Squash Federation have all previously become members of the GEF's global alliance.

"The interest and development of esports continues its rapid rise worldwide with greater convergence between esports and sport," GEF President Chris Chan said.

"We welcome the interest and support from the International Federations to join the esports community and work on evolving physical sport experiences in the digital age.

"There are powerful opportunities to collaborate with our technology partners through the Global Esports Federation’s #worldconnected platform and connect with the world’s youth."

ISA President Fernando Aguerre said that esports had obtained "a whole new relevance" in recent times.

Surfing is due to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"The rapid growth of esports also represents an opportunity for surfing and the ISA to access and engage new audiences," Aguerre added.

"We are optimistic the partnership with the GEF will help position us on the wave of virtual sport, fulfilling the ISA’s mission to drive accessibility and universal participation."

Launched in December 2019, the Tencent-backed GEF is a rival to the International Esports Federation.

Refract is its global partner for interactive technology, while it has also signed strategic partnerships with the Olympic Council of Asia and Commonwealth Games Federation.

World Archery President Uğur Erdener said the IF saw "great potential in appealing to a younger audience and better engaging sport fans in the esports space" after entering into the partnership.

"Archery is already prevalent in video gaming and we see this collaboration with the Global Esports Federation as a ground-breaking opportunity to bring the virtual and physical activities together," the International Olympic Committee member added.

"It has the potential to be an exciting and innovative next chapter for the sport."