Hosts England are set to dominate the ring when boxing at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games starts at the National Exhibition Centre tomorrow - but Identical twins Garan and Ioan Croft aim to buck the trend by earning glory for Wales.

Ioan, the younger of twins by a minute, is hoping to become the first Welshman to claim a Commonwealth medal at welterweight since Anthony Feal in 1978.

Garan is competing at light middleweight at Birmingham 2022.

The brothers will draw inspiration from watching their compatriot Joe Calzaghe, the longest-reigning super-middleweight world champion in history in the professional ranks, when they were growing up on a farm in the Pembrokeshire village of Crymych.

"When we were younger we used to watch a lot of Joe Calzhage," Ioan told Birmingham 2022.

"We would love to put our names up there with such great fighters.

"It would be amazing and it is possible."

The 20-year-olds are on the right road - both won medals at this year’s European Championships.

"We motivate each other and we are very close," said Ioan.

"I'll be going in there for a gold medal in Birmingham and it does make it extra special that both of us have been able to qualify.

"Hopefully, we can go all the way."

Wales coach Colin Jones, a former British, Commonwealth and European champion, fancies their chances.

"They are always in good condition, they have stacks of ability and great hands," Jones said.

England have high hopes for super-heavyweight Delicious Orie when the boxing competition starts at Birmingham 2022 tomorrow ©Getty Images

"Their dad has coached them in the past and has done a very good job.

"They have had a lot of success in the Europeans and I am sure they can top that with a better colour in the Commonwealth Games."

Wales came fourth in the boxing medals table at Gold Coast 2018, with England finishing on top with six golds, three more than second- and third-placed India and Australia, respectively.

England's Delicious Orie will be hoping to emulate countryman Frazer Clarke, who won the super-heavyweight final four years ago in Australia, beating Satish Kumar of India via a unanimous points decision.

Born in Moscow to a Nigerian father and a Russian mother, Orie has aspirations to follow British boxer Anthony Joshua and become a world heavyweight champion in the paid ranks.

The 25-year-old, 1.98 metres tall, moved to England at the age of seven and did not put on a pair of boxing gloves until he turned 18.

But he has since won the English national amateur super-heavyweight title in 2019 and claimed bronze at May's European Championships.

English boxers have won super-heavyweight gold at five of the last six Commonwealth Games, starting with Audley Harrison, who went on to win the Olympic title two years later, in 1998.

Canada’s world champion Tammara Thibeault is a strong favourite to take the women’s middleweight title.

Thiebault, who started boxing aged 10, has a degree in linguistics and is fluent in English, Spanish and Mandarin.

She won bronze at Gold Coast 2018 and took the world title in May, beating Panama’s Atheyna Bylon 4-1 to win gold.

The 25-year-old southpaw had earlier beaten Caitlin Parker of Australia and Rady Gramane of Mozambique, both of whom will also be competing in Birmingham.

Canada's world champion Tammara Thibeault will be a strong favourite to win the women's middleweight title at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Northern Ireland’s lightweight world champion Amy Broadhurst will be strongly backed to earn further gold in Birmingham.

But the lightweight division is immensely strong and she faces stiff competition from India’s Jaismine Lamboria and England's Gemma Richardson.

Savannah Stubley will be hoping to make it a hat-trick of flyweight wins for England following Nicola Adams - another future Olympic champion - in 2014 and Lisa Whiteside on the Gold Coast.

Meanwhile the International Boxing Association (IBA) has announced further enhancements to the sport's integrity management programme.

All referees and judges, who were randomly drawn and comprise a mixture of Commonwealth and neutral officials, and a 50-50 split in terms of males and females, have attended a one-day workshop of refresher training prior to the Games.

This consisted of the latest technical and competition rule updates, along with bout analysis and scenario discussion.

The IBA's ethics and behaviour programme was underlined, and interviews were conducted on-site by McLaren Global Sporting Solutions.

Further training, both in the classroom and at the venue, will be conducted by appointed medical staff and cut technicians, in conjunction with the paramedic team.

Cut management, concussion training and evacuation drills are among the new headline topics for discussion and delivery.

"We owe it to our boxers to ensure that the absolute best preparation is in place from the competition management team, across to the technical officials and our expert medical staff," said IBA development director Chris Roberts.

There are 10 men's weight divisions at the Games and six for women.

Tomorrow will see round-of-32 bouts taking place.

After the rest day, the semi-finals are scheduled for August 6, with all 16 finals due to go ahead on August 7.