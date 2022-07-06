England have named a squad of 14 boxers for the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022.

It includes five fighters who returned with medals from the European Championships in Yerevan in May.

Superheavyweight bronze medallist Delicious Orie, nicknamed "DJ" is studying economics and management at Aston University and has attracted comparisons with Anthony Joshua who won Olympic gold in 2012.

"Ever since I found out Birmingham was going to be the host city it was a dream of mine to be able to compete there so when I found out I was selected it was basically a dream come true," the 25-year-old Orie said.

Orie has not fought at home in Britain for over two years.

"I now have the opportunity to not only compete in England but in my hometown of Birmingham at a major competition like the Commonwealth Games,it’s something I don’t think I’ll ever really forget," he admitted.

GO TEAM ENGLAND! 🥊



The @TeamEngland boxing squad who will wear the Three Lions at the @birminghamcg22 Commonwealth Games line up for an official photo

European light middleweight champion Harris Akbar won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games seven years ago in Apia in Samoa.

"It’s my first senior Commonwealth Games and to be chosen to compete in a tournament of this scale, which is at home as well, it feels like an unbelievable achievement for myself," Akbar said.

"We’re always travelling around the world to box and always see other countries getting right behind their boxers, cheering and screaming after every punch,and it makes me a bit envious, so to now finally have the chance to experience that for ourselves will be unreal."

England's team of eight men and six women has been drawn from the British boxing World Class Programme which trains at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Light flyweight World Championship bronze medallist Demie-Jade Resztan will lead England's women's boxing squad at Birmingham 2022 ©YouTube

The women's squad includes light flyweight Demie-Jade Resztan, winner of a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Ulan-Ude in Russia.

"It’s going to be an amazing experience and opportunity having a home Games because having home fans in the arena and also the publicity and exposure will be better than what it would be if it was abroad," the 25-year-old Resztan said.

"I have lots of positives to take from my previous experiences at other tournaments and I know that I have every chance of doing well at these Games."

England's squad also includes European Under-22 medallists Savannah Stubley, Sameenah Toussaint and Gemma Richardson.

The squad is set to be led by Darren Chappel, who was in charge at the 2018 Gold Coast Games when English boxers won six gold medals a silver and two bronzes.