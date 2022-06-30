The Kiribati National Olympic Committee is set to send four boxers to Birmingham 2022, but first they will train in Melbourne ©Getty Images

Four boxers from Kiribati are flying to a training camp in Melbourne to prepare for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Via the Kiribati National Olympic Committee (KNOC), the boxers have received funding to attend the camp from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The funding should cover accommodation, meals and training and competition gear.

Betero Aaree, who boxed at bantamweight at Gold Coast 2018 and is set to make a second Commonwealth Games appearance in Birmingham, is among the travelling party.

He flew to Australia with fellow fighters Eriu Temakau and Timon Aaree after a short meeting with Australian High Commissioner David Yardley in the capital Bairiki.

Toaua Bangke, who fought at light-welterweight at Glasgow 2014, is also set to compete at his second Commonwealth Games. 

Three boxers met Australian High Commissioner David Yardley before flying to Melbourne ©Facebook/KNOC
Bangke is expected to fly to the training camp from New Zealand.

The quartet are scheduled to travel from Melbourne to Birmingham on July 25, three days before the Opening Ceremony.

The KNOC also expects to field an athlete and a weightlifter at Birmingham 2022.