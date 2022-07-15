Chris Roberts has been appointed as the International Boxing Association's (IBA) new development director following his role as Referee and Judges Committee chairman.

In the full-time role, Roberts' main responsibilities are set to include managing IBA events and projects, supporting competition and technical aspects of all IBA sanctioned events.

He will also manage and be responsible for the future of the IBA development programme.

"I am absolutely delighted to be part of the IBA team and coming in as development director in support of our future educational programmes and ongoing management in the development space," said Roberts.

"This is a key area for IBA, which has been supported extensively by the President and secretary general; whilst we have come an extremely long way over the past 12 months, there is still a considerable amount of work to be done, to develop our people, and those training objectives to support our wider output requirements.

Chris Roberts has joined the IBA on a full-time basis after serving intermittently as its Referee and Judges Committee chairman ©IBA

"The year of Africa continues, and the support to the Africa Boxing Confederation while we plan to surge courses over the next four months.

"I see a clear requirement to put in place a full development programme to capture all of our key stakeholders (boxers, coaches, technical officials and referee/judges), to include further work related to ethics, behaviour, code of conduct management, and the wider need to enhance our instructor capability.

"Train the trainer packages will be new to the organisation, and this will allow IBA to reach out to all four corners of our confederations, globally, to educate our people.

"A full IBA Development Programme Plan will be rolled out through 2023, with some exciting new projects taking place from September 2022 onwards."

Roberts has formerly served as chief executive of Boxing Scotland and as a director with the GB Boxing Board of Directors.