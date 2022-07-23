Around 1,000 members of the British armed forces have been deployed here to help ensure the safe running of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and give organisers "peace of mind".

Britain’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed that military personnel will support the security operation as well as participate in ceremonial duties and civil engagement.

Six serving officials from the armed forces are also due to either coach or compete for medals in boxing, judo and athletics at Birmingham 2022.

More than 130 armed forces flag-raisers have been deployed across the 15 venues to lead more than 230 medal presentations that are set to take place throughout the Games, scheduled to run from July 28 to August 8.

Brigadier Matt Pierson, commander of the military deployment for Birmingham 2022, said he was happy to play a "small but important role" during the event.

"Our personnel will be raising flags during medal ceremonies, supporting security efforts, and competing for medals," said Pierson.

Up to 3,000 police officers are set to used in Birmingham 2022's security operation ©West Midlands Police

"Sport, health and fitness are core elements of the armed forces community - this event shows who we are and what we do.

"I wish every success to those competing."

West Midlands Police (WMP) said the security operation for Birmingham 2022 was the biggest the region had ever seen.

Up to 3,000 police officers are expected to work across the Games including around 1,000 from WMP and more than 2,000 from forces across the country on "mutual aid".

Those officers are set to work alongside more than 4,000 private security staff.

"WMP have been working on the security plans for Birmingham 2022 since the city won the bid back in 2017 and our partners have been part of that planning every step of the way," said Matt Ward, assistant chief constable for WMP.

"If you are visiting the Games, it’s likely you’ll see a number of different uniforms but we are all working together to deliver a safe and secure Birmingham 2022 for athletes, the Games family, spectators and the public."

Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid said the presence of military personnel had given organisers "peace of mind" ©Getty Images

Ward said it was "standard practice" to be supported by members of the armed forces at a sporting event of this scale.

"It’s a great opportunity for our officers to get to work with military colleagues and officers and staff from so many different police forces and organisations and there’s a fantastic team spirit, not just inside the stadiums and venues but out on the streets with everyone working together towards the same goal, a safe and truly memorable Birmingham 2022," said Ward.

Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid spoke of his confidence in WMP helping to deliver a "safe and secure" Games.

"We are pleased to have the support of the military too, and spectators will see personnel in and around all of our venues, carrying out a variety of planned tasks," added Reid.

"In addition, the private contract security companies we selected have prepared the thousands of staff they have recruited for the Games and the additional personnel that the military have on standby have given us peace of mind, as we know they can quickly mobilise and be on site to support our team and suppliers."