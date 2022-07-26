The Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) has announced plans to hold a new International Championships for under-18 athletes.

The competition is due to be held in Nashville in the United States from November 3 to 6, and will be open to male and female athletes between the ages of eight and 17.

The GAMMA Under-18 Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) International Championships is set to feature 15 weight categories for girls and 23 for boys, with no restrictions on the number of athletes that can enter per age or weight category.

To be eligible athletes must either be a member of their GAMMA National Federation or have approval from GAMMA to participate.

Big News for our Youth Athletes 🌪



GAMMA USA will be hosting the very first U18 International MMA Championships. This is a fantastic opportunity for athletes aged 8-17 to compete on the international stage.#GAMMA #mixedmartialarts #MMA #YouthMMA #USA

https://t.co/ZXuTqTal0B pic.twitter.com/FTAPdgKvrW — GAMMA (@gammaworldwide) July 25, 2022

GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt said: "This is a great opportunity for our young athletes to compete at an International Championships.

"We know that this is a challenging time for everyone, and we want to thank GAMMA USA for their willingness to host what will surely be a great event."

The Championships are due to be held at the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel and GAMMA USA President Justin Brown said it was "a privilege" to stage the event.

"Youth athletes and their safety are our top priority at GAMMA USA," said Brown.

"Being able to host the inaugural International Championships for them is a commitment on our end.

"Nashville is a spectacular venue with world-class facilities and we’re excited to welcome athletes from around the world for what promises to be an exciting event."