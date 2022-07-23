Nine international delegations have visited Chile's capital for an open day to view Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games venues, accommodation and transportation plans.

The visit followed the announcement of the sporting schedule for Santiago 2023.

Representatives from the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, the United States and the host nation attended in-person to get to grips with different logistical aspects of the Pan American Games.

"There is less and less time before the Games begin and this visit is extremely important to ensure that the nearly 7,000 athletes and 2,000 Para athletes have a pleasant stay in our country and only focus on their sports performance," said Chilean Sports Minister Alexandra Benado, who inaugurated the open day at the Sheraton Hotel in Providencia.

The remainder of Panam Sports' 41 NOCs and National Paralympic Committees took part remotely and as such were unable to tour the Pan American Village in Cerrillos and the National Stadium Park.

"We are 458 days away from the start of the most important sporting event on the continent and today is the first official face-to-face activity with the people who make this festival possible, the Olympic Committees of the Americas and their athletes," said Panam Sports director of major events Mario Cilenti.

The Panam Sports NOCs who could not attend in-person joined remotely, with all 41 nations and territories taking part ©Panam Sports

"This event will demonstrate the progress of the host city and help resolve any doubts the NOCs have.

"The excitement is great and the motivation is peaking throughout the continent about Santiago 2023."

The Pan American Games are scheduled to run from October 20 to November 5 before the Para version is due to take place from November 17 to 25.

"We are happy with the work that the Organising Committee has been doing," said Americas Paralympic Committee President Julio Cesar Avila.

"We are very confident that the venues will meet all the international quality and accessibility standards necessary for the Games and serve as the future legacy in sports infrastructure for the pride and benefit of all Chileans."

More than 6,900 athletes are expected to compete in the Pan American Games and more than 1,900 in the Parapan American Games, with both events anticipated to feature 41 participating countries.