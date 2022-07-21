The full sports schedule for the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games has been revealed by organisers.

The Chilean capital is first set to stage the Pan American Games from October 20 to November 5 next year.

A total of 27 sporting disciplines are set to feature in the first week of competition following the Opening Ceremony, including 3x3 basketball, boxing, swimming, rowing, women's football and the marathon races.

Sixteen sports are due to run between October 23 and October 29, with the final seven days of the Games featuring 25 disciplines including track and field athletics at the main Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos.

Breaking joins sport climbing and skateboarding in making its Parapan American Games debut, and Chile's Sports Minister Alexandra Benado, who is also President of the Organising Committee, welcomed their addition to the programme.

"The urban sports that will make their debut in Santiago 2023 give the possibility for our youth to reach out in a different manner, and this is the reason we are ecstatic with their inclusion in the Games, that will show the Chilean audience the different sports in a never-before-seen manner," Benado said.

The Pan American Games features 61 disciplines on the programme from October 20 to November 5 2023 ©Getty Images

For the Parapan American Games, Para table tennis matches are due to begin on November 16, the day prior to the Opening Ceremony.

Competition in other sports is scheduled to begin on November 18, running until the date of the Closing Ceremony on November 26.

Santiago 2023 chief executive Gianna Cunazza explained the work that had gone into finalising the calendar for the Pan American and Parapan American Games.

"This has been a collaborative process between several organisations: Panam Sports, the International Paralympic Committee and the Pan American confederations have worked extensively to offer a sport calendar attractive for everyone, so we invite the people to follow-up with the sports they like the most," Cunazza said.

More than 6,900 athletes are expected to compete in the Pan American Games and more than 1,900 in the Parapan American Games, with both events featuring 41 participating countries.

A total of 61 disciplines are on the Pan American Games programme, and 18 in the Parapan American Games.