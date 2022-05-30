A total of 148 Para swimming medal events are set to feature on the programme at the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games, including all Paris 2024 Paralympic disciplines and an additional seven exclusive competitions.

This is due to comprise of 74 men's and 67 women's events, as well as seven mixed relays, although the programme will be reviewed following submission of final entries, with "non-viable events" to be combined with previous classifications.

Para swimming is second only to Para athletics in terms of the number of athletes and events at the Paralympic Games.

It has had the number of medal events for Paris 2024 reduced by five to 141, from the 146 which featured at Tokyo 2020.

The S2 50 metres and 100m freestyle, and SB12 100m breaststroke are the three exclusive men's events at Santiago 2023.

Additional women's events compared to the Paralympic programme are the S3 100m freestyle, S7 100m backstroke and S12 400m freestyle.

A mixed 2x100m relay with 49 points for visual impairment also features on the Santiago 2023 programme.

COPACHI treasurer Yeny Barría described Chilean Paralympian Vicente Almonacid as a "great reference" ©Getty Images

The men's SB12 100m breaststroke, women's S3 100m freestyle and women's S7 100m backstroke are among the events dropped from the Paralympic programme for Paris 2024.

Yeny Barría, the President of Chile's National Sports Federation for People with Visual Impairments and treasurer of the National Paralympic Committee of Chile (COPACHI), welcomed the announcement on the Para swimming programme.

"Preparing the launch of the medal events with enough anticipation gives us time to properly prepare towards the Games at Santiago 2023," Barría said.

"As COPACHI, we keep looking for national talents so that the youth can be a part of the formative process of the discipline and therefore achieving a high performance, following our great references as Alberto Arbaza and Vicente Almonacid."

Next year's Parapan American Games are scheduled for November 17 to 26, following on from the Pan American Games which are also due to be held in the Chilean capital Santiago.

A total of 17 sports and 18 disciplines are on the programme for the Parapan American Games, with 33 countries expected to take part.