A Family Run is set to be held on June 12 to mark 500 days until the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games scheduled to be held in Chile.

The event, located in the Bicentennial Park of Cerrillos, consists of five and 10 kilometres races for able-bodied and disabled participants with 2,023 runners competing overall.

The district is where the Athlete Village is expected to be based alongside some of the sports.

"There is less time left for Santiago 2023 and we want to celebrate it together with the citizens, especially the inhabitants of Cerrillos, who will host the most outstanding sport figures in the Americas," Gianna Cunazza, the executive director of the Organising Committee, said.





Fiu, the official mascot of the competition, will be present at the fan fest park.

Educational workshops on the sports due to appear at the Santiago 2023 Games have also been planned.

The Pan American Games is due to be held between October 20 and November 5 while the Parapan American Games is scheduled from November 17 to 25.