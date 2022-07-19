Preparations for the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly are "on track and progressing well" despite rising COVID-19 cases in South Korea.

South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 73,582 new COVID-19 cases today, in addition to several more days where cases have topped more than 40,000.

It is the first time the nation’s daily infections have exceeded 70,000 since April 26, when the number of cases was 76,787.

Last week, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told a Government COVID-19 response meeting that "daily infections could soar to as many as 200,000 between mid-August and late September".

Despite the new wave, ANOC has confirmed to insidethegames that its General Assembly in Seoul is moving forward as planned from October 18 to 21.

Seoul had been supposed to stage last year's General Assembly, but it was moved to Greece because of coronavirus restrictions.

The ANOC assurance follows a meeting secretary general Gunilla Lindberg held with the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) yesterday where staging the General Assembly and the ANOC Awards - planned for October 19 - was discussed.

"During ANOC's recent site visit to Seoul, the KSOC provided a comprehensive update and expressed their confidence that Seoul will be ready to welcome the Olympic family," an ANOC spokesperson said.

South Korea are in the middle of a new wave of COVID-19 infections ©Getty Images

"Safeguarding the health and well-being of delegates is of course ANOC and the KSOC’s first priority and with the ANOC General Assembly more than three months away the KSOC will continue to monitor the situation closely.

"The sports world and has gained a lot of experience in delivering events safely and successfully in recent years and ANOC has no doubt that the KSOC will ensure measures are in place should they be required so that NOCs can enjoy safe and productive meetings."

There has not been a rise in deaths to go with the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Korea, with official figures rarely exceeding 20 per day since the start of June.

The Government is seeking to recommend those aged 50 and older and the medically vulnerable book a booster COVID-19 vaccination dose.

South Korea has administered more than 126 million vaccination doses against the virus.

Providing the ANOC General Assembly is held as planned, it is due to feature a Presidential election where delegates will decide who will succeed Sheik Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah on a permanent basis.

Fijian official Robin Mitchell has been Acting President since Kuwait’s Sheikh Ahmed was charged with forgery in 2018.

Mitchell expressed his intention to stand for the permanent role at last year’s ANOC General Assembly in Crete.