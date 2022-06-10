Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) secretary general Gunilla Lindberg has been awarded the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Order of Merit at the General Assembly here.

Lindberg is a long-serving Swedish Olympic Committee official, beginning with the head of office post that she took up in 1969.

Lindberg has held the secretary general post since 1989, and has been an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member since 1996.

Her involvement with the EOC began in 1993 as a Board member, and Lindberg continues to serve on the Executive Committee as an ex-officio member.

With global body ANOC, Lindberg served as a member of the Executive Board from 1995 until 2002, and then secretary general from 2004 onwards

Lindberg was a member of the Executive Board from 2000 to 2004, vice-president from 2004 to 2008, and returned to the Executive Board from 2011 until 2019.

She has held numerous roles on IOC panels, notably as chair of the Coordination Commission for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Lindberg is currently serving on the Coordination Commission for Paris 2024, the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics and the Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games.

The EOC Order of Merit was created in 1995 and is the highest award that can be granted to individuals for their contribution to the Olympic Movement.

Lindberg expressed her gratitude for receiving the Order of Merit at the General Assembly.

"It is an honour to receive the European Olympic Committees’ highest recognition," she said.

"The EOC has been a key part of my career and my life for three decades, and I feel very privileged to have had the opportunity to contribute to European sport.

"I want to thank my colleagues and friends from across the NOC [National Olympic Committee] family, who have made my Olympic journey so special.

"Thank you all."

EOC President Spyros Capralos said that Lindberg was a worthy winner of the award.

"Sports administration has always been your world, first in Sweden and then for more than 30 years on the international stage," the Greek official commented.

"Over the years, you have built up a remarkable network of contacts and you have become one of the most experienced and valued Olympic leaders.

"In recognition of your outstanding contribution to European sport I am delighted to present you with the EOC Order of Merit."

Previous winners of the award include former IOC Presidents Juan Antonio Samaranch and Jacques Rogge, as well as the incumbent Thomas Bach.