Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) secretary general Gunilla Lindberg has updated the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Executive Committee here on the international organisation's Presidential election process.

The ANOC Executive Council, comprised of 32 members, staged its first meeting of the year at the Winter Olympics, with the secretary general providing an update on the outcomes.

Lindberg also summarised ANOC's activities during the Games in the Chinese capital to the EOC Executive Committee, and provided an update on its Presidential and vice-presidential elections set to be held at the General Assembly in Seoul in October.

Fijian official Robin Mitchell, a member of the International Olympic Committee Executive Board, has served as ANOC Acting President since 2018 after Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah was charged in Switzerland with forgery, and has announced his intention to run for the role on a permanent basis at the 2022 General Assembly.

During Beijing 2022, the ANOC Executive Council set a deadline of July for nominations to receive Sheikh Ahmad.

Kuwaiti official Sheikh Ahmad was sentenced to 14 months in prison, with 15 suspended, by a court in Geneva last September after being found guilty of forgery.

He is appealing the decision, but it appears unlikely the case will be resolved in time for him to stand in the election.

Robin Mitchell has served as ANOC Acting President since Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah was charged in Switzerland with forgery in 2018 ©Getty Images

During the EOC Executive Board meeting, held alongside the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Vuokatti, Lindberg also offered an update on resolutions passed at ANOC's General Assembly in Crete last October, including the ANOC Strategic Plan for 2021 to 2024, the Digital Accelerator Programme, and the Sustainability Programme.

Lindberg is an ex-officio member of the EOC Executive Committee, and its last meeting in Slovakia last November.

"I want to congratulate all European NOCs [National Olympic Committees] for the outstanding performances of their athletes in Beijing and I look forward to the feedback from Europe’s NOCs in the ANOC debrief questionnaire so we can work together for even better collaboration in the future," the Swedish official reflected.

The Winter EYOF was the EOC's first multi-sport event held since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the start of Spyros Capralos' reign as President.

At the Executive Committee meeting, a ban on Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine was extended to this year's Summer edition of the EYOF in Banská Bystrica.

Ukrainian pole vaulter Sergey Bubka, a Seoul 1988 Olympic gold medallist and President of his country's NOC, joined virtually from Lausanne.

Capralos, the Greek official who is also a vice-president of ANOC, EOC secretary general Raffaele Pagnozzi, treasurer Peter Menel, European Games 2023 Coordination Commission chair Hasan Arat and Polish Olympic Committee President Andrzej Krasnicki were among the other speakers.