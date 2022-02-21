Lindberg meets KSOC to discuss Seoul's hosting of the ANOC General Assembly

Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) secretary general Gunilla Lindberg has met with Korean Sports and Olympic Committee (KSOC) President Lee Kee-heung to discuss preparations for the ANOC General Assembly in October.

The elective General Assembly is set to take place in South Korea's capital Seoul.

Lee made sure to reiterate KSOC's commitment to hosting a successful event, as matters relating to the General Assembly and ANOC Awards were discussed at a meeting held alongside the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The duo were joined by KSOC's Office of the President chief secretary Sander Roomer, director general of international affairs Hee Kyung-hwang and ANOC project manager Emilie Robert

An ANOC Presidential election is due to take place during the General Assembly to decide who will succeed Sheik Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah on a permanent basis.

Fijian official Robin Mitchell has been Acting President since Sheikh Ahmed, from Kuwait, was charged with forgery in 2018.

Seoul is set to host the ANOC General Assembly in October ©Getty Images

At last year's ANOC General Assembly in Crete, Mitchell stated his intention to stand for the permanent role.

Seoul had been due to host the 2021 General Assembly, but could not because of COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

Sheikh Ahmad was sentenced to 14 months in prison, with 15 suspended, by a court in Geneva last September after being found guilty of forgery.

He is appealing the decision, but it appears unlikely the case will be resolved in time for him to stand in the election.

National Olympic Committees have been given until July 21 to submit nominees for President.