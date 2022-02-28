The Beijing 2022 National Olympic Committee (NOC) Photograph Programme set up by Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has received praise from several NOCs.

The scheme debuted at Beijing 2022 as a part of the ANOC Digital Accelerator Programme to ensure NOCs are provided with high-quality images for their social media platforms to maximise engagement.

In particular, the programme sought to boost the photography coverage at NOCs where their athletes may not traditionally finish on a podium.

"We don’t have a lot of resources for photos as we didn’t have the possibility to send someone locally and buying photos from suppliers is expensive as well," the Lichtenstein NOC said.

"Through the project we had the opportunity to get good photos for our presentation on social media or our website for the OG Beijing."

The programme resulted in over 3,600 photographs of 250 athletes being published from 28 NOCs across five continental associations.

This led to other NOCs, such as Monaco and Turkey, to generate better quality pictures to use.

"Never have we had such quality photos of our athletes and our delegation during the competitions and also during the opening ceremony," the Monaco NOC said.

NOCs captured better pictures because of ANOC's inaugural programme ©Getty Images

"In terms of visibility, it’s just incredible.

"In our opinion, ANOC must continue this project.

"We again sincerely thank ANOC for this innovative and very promising project, which is very important for the National Olympic Committees, especially small National Olympic Committees like ours."

The Turkish NOC added: "Our NOC was represented at the Games by a small team and our comms team did not attend the Games.

"Therefore ANOC’s help was crucial for us to promote our athletes and Winter Games in Turkey."

The Bosnia and Herzegovina NOC added the programme was the reason why their social media posts become "more popular" and reached larger audience.

Future Games will see the programme used again but with adjustments based on feedback from the NOC's.

ANOC will also look to start more initiatives within the Digital Accelerator Programme to further increase NOC digital communication performances.