ANOC delegation visits Bali to strengthen links with Indonesia NOC in build-up to 2023 World Beach Games

A delegation from the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has visited Bali to further strengthen its ties with the Indonesia National Olympic Committee (KOI) as preparations for the Bali 2023 World Beach Games continue.

Timothy Fok, an ANOC Executive Council member and chair of the ANOC Events Commission and Gunilla Lindberg, the secretary general of ANOC, led the group on a five-day trip where the parties discussed the Games masterplan, which involved an assessment of possible venues for the multi-sport event.

This included staging events in Kuta, Nusa Dua, Garuda Wisnu Kencana, and Sanur.

"It is an honour for us to welcome the delegation of ANOC to Bali, the host of the 2023 ANOC World Beach Games," said Raja Sapta Oktohari, the chairman of the KOI.

"It is the second visit of the ANOC delegation to Indonesia and we want to maximise the recent visit to finalise the preparation for the event.

"I assure you that Indonesia will work to be the best ANOC World Beach Games."

The visit, which occurred between July 7 and 12, also saw the Opening Ceremony venue identified alongside accommodation areas, medical facilities and the key transport lines.

Bali was chosen to stage the 2023 ANOC World Beach Games ©Getty Images

Bali Governor Wayan Koster met with the delegation, where he claimed that the Games will cause sport to grow among the island’s young demographic and made it clear all the infrastructure and public services are available to ensure the event is delivered successfully.

Another meeting with the Organising Committee was also held to approve the Games’ preparation procedures, which are due to be sent to the competing National Olympic Committees.

The procedures are also due to be prepared for the International Federations technical delegates meeting towards the end of September.

By the time of this gathering, the venues are expected to be validated.

The other members of the delegation consisted of technical director Haider Farman, project director Emilie Robert, international relations Gustavo Harada, and ANOC World Beach Games project manager Andres Santi.

The ANOC delegation travelled to Jakarta to meet several Indonesian Government Ministers ©NOC Indonesia Naif Al’As

The group next travelled to Jakarta for a meeting with several Government Ministers, including Erick Thohir, the minister of state-owned enterprises and International Olympic Committee member, Zainudin Amali, the Minister of Youth and Sports, and vice-ministry of tourism and creative economy Angela Tanoesoedibjo.

"We have enjoyed a very productive visit here in Bali and Jakarta and we look forward to continuing this excellent collaboration with our Indonesian partners in the months ahead," Lindberg said.

"We have no doubt that Bali 2023 will be an excellent Games and its beautiful and world-famous beaches will provide the ultimate setting for spectacular sporting competition.

"Working closely with NOC Indonesia, we will ensure National Olympic Committees and their athletes have the best possible conditions in 2023."

Bali 2023 is due to be staged between August 5 and 12 with athletes competing in 10 sports on the core programme.

The core disciplines for the World Beach Games are open water swimming over five kilometres, beach water polo, beach soccer, beach handball, individual kata karate, kite foil, beach tennis, aquathlon - a triathlon discipline comprised of running and swimming - 4x4 beach volleyball and beach wrestling.

An ANOC General Assembly is then due to follow in Bali from August 13 to 15.