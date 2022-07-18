Paralympic rowing medallists were part of a successful test event at the Nautical Stadium in Seine-et-Marne, which is due to stage Paris 2024's rowing and canoe sprint contests.

Ukraine’s two-time Paralympic champion Roman Polianskyi, Norway’s Paralympic gold medallist Birgit Skarstein and French Paralympic medallists Perle Bouge and Stéphane Tardieu were among the athletes to participate at the two-day trial.

Frédéric Andolfi, the President of the venue's local Organising Committee, said that the reaction to the Nautical Stadium was as hoped for.

"We have received very positive feedback from the international participants," Andolfi said.

"They took advantage of the venue, practicing and competing at the Olympic stadium."

The Nautical Stadium is scheduled to hold multiple races at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Andolfi added that it is the headquarters for rowing in the Île-de-France region and has a has a centre of excellence for the best under-19 and under-23 rowers it has to offer.

The venue is located west of Paris at the leisure island of Vaires-Torcy on the River Marne.

Rowing, Para rowing, Para canoe and canoe sprint events are all planned to be held at the Nautical Stadium come Paris 2024.

It is also due to stage an International Para Rowing Regatta in July 2023 and the World Rowing Under-19 Championships in August 2023.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are set to be held between July 26 and August 11, with the Paralympics following from August 28 to September 8.