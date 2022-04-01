The competition schedule for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has been unveiled today, after being approved by the International Olympic Committee Executive Board.

In total 32 sports are set to be contested across 19 days of action, with 329 events due to take place across 762 sessions.

Action is scheduled to begin on Wednesday July 24, two days before the Opening Ceremony is due to be held.

Handball is scheduled to be the first sport to begin, with football and rugby also set to take place on the first day of competition.

Medals are due to be up for grabs from the first day after the Opening Ceremony, with judo, fencing, road cycling, street skateboarding, swimming, diving, rugby and shooting medals all set to be awarded.

The one new sport on the programme for Paris 2024 is breaking, with competition in this discipline scheduled to begin at the Place de la Concorde on Friday August 9.

The middle weekend of competition, set for Saturday August 3 and Sunday August 4, is expected to feature the awarding of medals across 15 sports - tennis, table tennis, judo, fencing, athletics, archery, shooting, cycling, golf, equestrian, rowing, artistic gymnastics, badminton and swimming.

The awarding of medals across team sports has been spread out to ensure what organisers call a "final bouquet", with finals in women’s and men’s hockey, handball, football, beach volleyball, volleyball, basketball and water polo all scheduled to take place between Thursday August 8 and Sunday August 11.

The Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics is set to take place on the River Seine on Friday July 26 ©Getty Images

Organisers say they hope that all athletes will be able to participate in at least one of the Ceremonies, with only a morning session of handball currently scheduled on the day the Opening Ceremony is due to take place - Friday July 26.

Surfing competition, which is set to take place in Tahiti, is due to run from Saturday July 27 to Tuesday July 30, with organisers saying this will allow any surfers that wish to do so the ability to attend the Closing Ceremony, set to take place on Sunday August 11.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place outdoors on the River Seine, with organisers hoping thousands of spectators will be able to enjoy the event for free.

Last month organisers announced that 13.4 million tickets were expected to be available for Paris 2024 - 10 million for the Olympics and 3.4 million for the Paralympics.

These are due to be sold via a new worldwide digital platform that it is claimed will enable greater certainty for potential purchasers.

The Olympic competition schedule by event is expected to be released in June of this year, with the competition schedule for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games expected to be released this summer too.

Organisers say that "the schedule reflects Paris 2024’s ambition to stage a spectacular and popular Olympic Games."

The full Paris 2024 Olympics competition schedule can be viewed here