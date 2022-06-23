Food retailer Carrefour has signed up as a premium partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and is set to provide the Organising Committee with produce as part of the agreement.

Carrefour Group chairman and chief executive Alexandre Bompard and Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet finalised the partnership at a signing ceremony.

The company will be responsible for providing food to the Olympic and Paralympic Villages for athletes' meals, and will roll out a branding project to promote health through "diet, the value of work, social betterment and inclusion".

All of Carrefour's partners and franchisees are to participate in an awareness campaign for people with disabilities, nutrition and health at work, among other topics.

Carrefour is also to be involved in developing exclusive collections of Paris 2024 licensed products such as clothing, stationary and back-to-school items.

"Soon, the heart of our country will be beating to the rhythm of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024," said Bompard.

"It will be a historic event for all French people, with the eyes of the entire world fixed on Paris.

"With its popular presence, its 5,000 stores in France, and its blue, red and white logo, the Carrefour Group wishes firmly to contribute to the success of this huge celebration of sport, help all French people to take part, and associate our brand with the marvellous values of Paris 2024.

"It is with great pride that the Carrefour's 150,000 employees in France take part in this adventure."

Paris is set to hold the Olympics for the third time in 2024 ©Getty Images

Carrefour is now one of five Paris 2024 premium partners.

The others are cooperative bank Groupe BPCE, energy company EDF, telecommunications operator Orange and biopharmaceutical company Sanofi.

"By welcoming Carrefour on board with the adventure that is the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Paris 2024 is reaffirming its desire to organise Games that are helpful to people and closely involved with their lives," added Estanguet.

"Being among the largest networks of local businesses in France, Carrefour will help bring the magic of the Games to life for French people.

"Sport, health, commitment to healthy and sustainable eating, and inclusion: Carrefour shares our values and our desire to leave a legacy which is useful to society."

Paris is set to hold the Olympics Games 100 years after last holding the event in 1924.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled to be held from July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.