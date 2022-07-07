Competition dates for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have been announced, with the Games set to be held across 11 days, one less than Tokyo 2020.

Competition is due to start the day after the Opening Ceremony, to enable as many competitors as possible to attend the Ceremony, which is scheduled for August 28.

Half of the 22 Para sports are expected to start and dominate the agenda on August 29.

The opening day programme is set to crown champions in Para swimming, Para taekwondo and Para cycling in the track discipline.

The team sports - blind football, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and goalball - have been limited to eight nations competing in each, a move designed to create a uniform competition format for team Para sports.

Wheelchair rugby is anticipated to conclude on September 2 - day five of the multi-sport event.

Para athletics’ track and field events are planned to be held at the Stade de France between August 30 and September 7.

The Para marathon, which is due to be staged from La Courneuve to Les Invalides, is scheduled for September 8, which is the day the Closing Ceremony is set to be held.

Para cycling is one of the sports due to be contested on the first day of competition at the Paris 2024 Paralympics ©Getty Images

Para swimming is due to run from August 29 to September 7 at the Paris La Défense Arena.

Sixteen sports have been arranged to take place between August 31 and September 1, the first weekend of the Games, with Para rowing set to be concentrated across the two days.

Para canoe has been organised for between September 6 and 8, which includes the following weekend.

Medal events in wheelchair basketball and Para powerlifting are also scheduled to be staged on September 8.

A total of 539 medal events are set to be contested across a schedule, where 269 sessions of action are set to be held.

A record of 235 medal events for Para women feature on the programme and at least 1,859 slots have been made available for female Para athletes.

Another 339 gender-free slots have also been created, meaning the overall number of participating females could increase further.