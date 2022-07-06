International Federation of American Football (IFAF) President Pierre Trochet has told Italian officials of the importance of "engaging with key actors within the international sports and Olympic community," as part of the campaign to have flag football, a discipline of the sport accepted for Los Angeles 2028.

Trochet held what he described as "useful discussions on the development of our sport," with Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) regional official Vittorio Vaccaro, vice-president for Emilia Romagna, during his visit to the Italian Bowl in Bologna.

Trochet watched as Guelfi Firenze beat Seamen Milano 21-17 to lift the trophy in the 41st season of the competition.

"“Through flag football in particular, we have a great contribution to make to worldwide sports development, especially among youth audiences with the support of the NFL." Trochet said.

Elected as IFAF President last December, Trochet has spearheaded lobbying for Olympic inclusion in 2028.

Thankful for the invitation from @Fidaf_News to be a part of ‘22 @1div_fidaf #ItalianBowl🏈🇮🇹. Pleasure to meet president Leoluca Orlando and Emilia Romagna @Coninews VP Vittorio Andrea Vaccaro. #LeadingFootballWorldwide @IFAFMedia pic.twitter.com/fR6NjANuif — Pierre TROCHET (@pierretrochet) July 3, 2022

"Since my election, my priority has been to get out and have these conversations with our members and stakeholders, especially in countries such as Italy, where the sport is developing so fast," Trochet said.

"It is crucial for us to engage with key actors within the international sports and Olympic community to understand their needs and share with them our exciting vision."

The Italian American Football Federation (FIDAF) boasts 6,000 players nationwide and Italy are currently European men’s champions.

"We have long enjoyed excellent collaboration with both IFAF and CONI and we believe these relationships will be crucial to deliver further growth in line with our shared objectives." FIDAF President Leoluca Orlando said.

Flag football is set to make its World Games debut in Birmingham in Alabama on Sunday (July 10), with 10 nations expected to compete in events for men and women in a programme scheduled to run to July 14.