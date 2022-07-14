A Russian basketball club director and team captain have testified in favour of United States’ Brittney Griner during her third appearance in a Russian court in Khimki.

The two-time Olympic champion has been jailed in Russia since February after she was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport for carrying hashish oil in vape cartridges.

She has pleaded guilty to the drug charges, but claimed she committed the offences accidentally.

Griner was travelling to Russia to participate in the Russian Premier League with UMMC Ekaterinburg during the Women's National Basketball Association off-season.

Reuters reported that defence lawyer Maraia Blagovolina said Maxim Ryabkov, the club boss of UMMC Ekaterinburg, testified that Griner has a good character during the hearing.

She claimed that Ryabkov told the court of Griner’s "outstanding abilities as a player and personal contribution to strengthening team spirit."

The hearing was closed to reporters.

Brittney Griner was detained at Sheremetyevo Airport after allegedly arriving with hashish oil ©Getty Images

"It’s the first time we saw our basketball player," Ryabkov said, speaking outside court.

"She looks good.

"Our aim was to show what a big role she played in the club, in Russian basketball in general."

Team captain Yevgenia Belyakova also spoke in Griner’s defence at the court, insisting the players "very much miss her" and "her energy" and that she wanted to "stand by [Griner] in these moments."

A prisoner exchange involving Griner has been speculated, with US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claiming they were doing everything possible to get her free.

The US considers the two-time World Cup winner “wrongly detained” by Russia.

A spokesperson for Griner’s defence team told Reuters she is scheduled to be back in court tomorrow.

Griner’s detention has been granted until December 20.