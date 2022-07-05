Detained Griner sends letter to US President Biden to "not forget" her case

American women's basketball player Brittney Griner has written a letter to United States President Joe Biden requesting he remembers her case and that of other detainees, with the two-time Olympic champion currently imprisoned on drug smuggling charges in Russia.

In a handwritten letter to him, as shown by the Washington Post, Griner pled with the head of state to consider ways to bring her home.

"As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever," said Griner.

"I understand how busy you are, but please don't forget about me and the other American detainees.

"Please do your best to bring us home.

"I'm afraid that I can stay here forever."

Joe Biden has been encouraged to find a way to get Brittney Griner released from prison ©Getty Images

In her letter, she added that she had voted for Biden in the 2020 Presidential election against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Griner is to be in custody until December 20 for allegedly smuggling hash oil into Russia via Sheremetyevo Airport.

The 31-year-old said she was in possession of cannabis-derived vape cartridges when she was arrested on February 17, a week before the invasion of Ukraine.

After several delays, Griner had her first hearing for the charge on Friday (July 1) and is set to have a second hearing on Thursday (July 7).

If found guilty, Griner could face up to 10 years in prison.