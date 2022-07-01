Griner case to be heard again on Thursday after first hearing on drug smuggling charges

The case of the detained women's basketball star Brittney Griner will continue on Thursday (July 7) after the first hearing took place today on the outskirts of Moscow, with the American accused by authorities of drug smuggling.

Two-time Olympic champion Griner was arrested at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow in February - a week before Russia invaded Ukraine - for possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is deemed illegal in the country.

Today at Khimki City Court, Griner was formally told she was charged with intentionally importing narcotics into Russia.

She said she understood the charges brought against her.

Three employees of the United States Embassy in Moscow were in the courtroom, including deputy Chef de Mission Elizabeth Rood.

According to Reuters, Griner said she was finding detention difficult as she is unable to speak Russian and could not keep up her fitness due to limited exercise.

Brittney Griner had her detention extended six months on Monday in a separate visit to the court in Khimki ©Getty Images

"She is a bit worried because she has the trial and the sentencing in the close future, but she is a tough lady, I think that she will manage," said lawyer Alexander Boykov after the hearing.

Griner, who usually plays in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), was travelling to the country to play in the Russian Premier League during the WNBA off-season.

She appeared in court on Monday (June 27) in Khimki, with Russian state news agency TASS reporting her detention was extended by six months to December 20.

If found guilty, the player could be imprisoned for up to 10 years.

The United States Government say that Griner has been "wrongfully detained".

Griner claimed gold medals at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

So far, the basketball player has been in custody for 135 days.