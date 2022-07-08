Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe, key figure in Tokyo 2020, dies after being shot

Former Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, who memorably dressed up as video game character Super Mario during the Closing Ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro to promote Tokyo 2020, has died after being shot while giving a speech in Nara.

The 67-year-old Abe was shot twice, with the second shot hitting him in the back, causing him to fall to the ground, reports said.

Abe was the former Liberal Democratic Party leader and Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, holding office from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020, before resigning due to health reasons.

Since stepping down, he has remained in the public eye and regularly appears in the media to discuss current affairs.

Abe inherited Tokyo's bid for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games when he begun his second spell in charge of Japan.

Abe was in the front row in 2013 in Buenos Aires from flying a G20 Summit in Saint Petersburg in Russia when then-International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge opened an envelope to announce Tokyo as the 2020 host, beating out Istanbul in the final vote.

It was Abe who assured IOC members at the time that the meltdown of three nuclear reactors in 2011 from an earthquake and tsunami was "under control".

In fact, it was not entirely and Japan is still dealing with the disaster in the northern Fukushima prefecture.

But at the time, it helped reassure the Olympic Movement that there was nothing to worry about if they awarded Japan the Games for the first time since 1964.

Shinzō Abe was at the start of his second spell as Japan's Prime Minister when he attended the 2013 IOC Session in Buenos Aires where Tokyo were awarded the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Abe oversaw the preparations for the Olympics, including the controversial rebuilding of the National Stadium when the original plans had to be scrapped following public criticism of them.

He also had to deal with allegations that Tokyo 2020 had made illegal payments to help secure the right to host the Games.

The allegations led to Japanese Olympic Committee Tsunekazu Takeda, who had led the successful, having to step down.

His most public support of the Games was at the Closing Ceremony of Rio 2016 when, parading before a sell-out crowd at the Maracana Stadium dressed as Nintendo game character Super Mario.

Abe’s humorous invitation to the next Olympics in Tokyo was a big hit among Brazilian fans, and to a worldwide television audience.

But, along with the IOC, Abe had to make the difficult decision in March 2020 to postpone the Olympic and Paralympic Games by a year as the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep across the world.

In August 2020, however, Abe announced he was stepping down as Prime Minister due to ulcerative colitis.

IOC President Thomas Bach said it was with "great sadness that I learned about the resignation of Prime Minister Abe" and that "all the Japanese athletes and the athletes of the entire world are very grateful to him".

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe was the star of the Rio 2016 Closing Ceremony when he appeared dressed as Nintendo character Super Mario ©Getty Images

Bach later awarded Abe the Olympic Order and he was expected to be a prominent figure at the Opening Ceremony of the re-arranged Olympics in July 2021.

Abe decided not to attend the showpiece after the Japanese Government introduced state of emergency measures, which prevented fans from attending Tokyo 2020 events in the host city.

